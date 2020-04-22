Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.