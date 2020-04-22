TOWN OF MILTON
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is helping investigate a fire in which 12 campground trailers burned Tuesday night.
Milton Fire Department Battalion Chief Pete Mory said he knew of no one occupying the trailers when the fire broke out at Lakeland RV Campground, and no injuries were reported.
Only two of the trailers appeared salvageable, Mory said.
Photos taken by retired Janesville firefighter Dave Sheen show only charred wreckage and twisted metal where some trailers once stood, others with melted siding.
Sheen said he saw at least two boats and some golf carts that burned.
Sheen said the scene, with multiple fires, was a rare fire call.
"It was big, and there was a lot going on," he said.
Firefighters mounted a fire watch at the site Tuesday night, and investigators began their work at the site Wednesday morning, Mory said.
Firefighters were dispatched at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday to a brush fire, but dispatchers told them en route that a commercial fire was in progress, he said.
Eventually, Milton received help from eight other fire departments. Mory estimated the fires were under control in two to three hours.
Mory said damage was extensive, and he had no immediate word on the cause. A sheriff’s office detective has been in contact with the state fire marshal’s office.
“There’s a lot of investigating to go yet,” Mory said at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The campground announced on its Facebook page March 26 that its season opening will be postponed until Friday, April 24, because of the coronavirus situation.
A letter from campground management to seasonal residents obtained by The Gazette promised to "work with each impacted customer to facilitate access to assess the damage as soon as the authorities inform us it is safe to do so."
The letter says the campground's opening date will depend on when the fire department and utility companies give clearance.
"Additionally, repairs may be required to our infrastructure as a result of the fire before we can reopen," the letter states.
Lakeland's website describes it as a 682-site campground on more than 200 acres with frontage on Lake Koshkonong and amenities including a pool and nature trails.