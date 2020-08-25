JANESVILLE
Morgan Jensen asked her mom if they could go to Hobby Lobby and buy tie-dyeing supplies for an upcoming sleepover.
Her mom, Nichelle Jensen, said “yes,” and that kick-started an adventure in crafting that would reach far more people than a sleepover.
Morgan, 11, recently donated $2,000 to ECHO to buy school supplies for kids in need.
The money was raised by Morgan making tie-dyed masks, which her aunt Michelle Jensen helped her sell on Facebook.
Michelle offered to match whatever Morgan raised for a charitable donation, Morgan said.
“I loved seeing someone her age making a difference in our community during the pandemic,” said Jessica Locher, associate director of ECHO. “She helped keep people healthy by creating the masks and raising money for direct services such as school supplies for children in our community who are low-income and/or homeless.”
Morgan’s uncle, Janesville fire Lt. Justin Wiskie, learned of the project and offered to match the total amount from Morgan and Michelle with a donation from the Janesville Firefighters Charities, a foundation run by the firefighters union.
“When I heard about the donation to charity, I wanted to make it a bigger and better experience,” Wiskie said. “Our charitable foundation is always looking to donate.”
Morgan loves crafting. She makes bracelets for family members and recently made her own “Clue” game board, she said.
Nobody expected the mask project would get so big, Nichelle said.
Morgan estimates she has dyed somewhere between 350 and 400 masks.
Since the pandemic started, Morgan’s family has spent a lot more time at home, which led to a lot more craft time.
But that’s not always ideal, Morgan said.
She has missed being able to see friends and go to school, she said, adding that online learning in the spring had its ups and downs.
Nichelle, a nurse practitioner, said she has tried to be honest with her kids about the pandemic and has stressed the importance of wearing masks, social distancing and hand-washing.
“The kids have been pretty resilient,” Nichelle said.
Morgan is excited about starting sixth grade this year at Northside Intermediate School in Milton. She just joined the school band and is learning to play the trumpet, she said.
She will continue tie dyeing with her aunt and grandma and making masks as people ask for them, she said.
“I am really proud of her,” Nichelle said. “She always talks about wanting to give back to people and animals.”