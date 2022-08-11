JANESVILLE
Originally, the Menominee, Ojibwe, Potawatomi and Ho-Chunk tribes settled on the tree-lined banks of the Rock River.
A century ago, the area became a city park. Over time, it fell into neglect. And then, over the past decade and a half, it re-rose.
Later this month, the city of Janesville and the group that helped save Riverside Park—Friends of Riverside Park—will mark the 100th anniversary of its creation with a public celebration.
History
In 1922, the city of Janesville, under the leadership of Henry Traxler and Joe Lustig—the first city manager and first city engineer—brokered the purchase of 233 acres for the park. Since then, countless residents and visitors have roamed its riverbanks, walked its trails and enjoyed its scenic beauty.
The park has seen its challenges, financial and otherwise.
In 1996, things got so bad that its upper road portion was closed to the public. But a group of concerned citizens —several who grew up on the its banks—eventually convinced city officials to reopen that part of the park in 2008.
The Friends of Riverside Park, the non-profit group that did the work to save and reopen the upper road portion of Riverside Park, has put its money—and sweat—where its mouth is since its creation in 2006.
“Since they started, the Friends of Riverside has contributed over $250,000,” said Bill Truman, president of the organization. “And the man hours of labor, you can’t even count.”
On Saturday, Aug. 20, as part of its Riverside Music Festival, the Friends of Riverside Park’s will celebrate the park and its 100th birthday.
Troubled past
Bill Truman will be at the music festival.
The Janesville native was a member of the city council when the the upper road, wading pool and north bathrooms were closed. Budget problems and growing problems with rowdiness had led to arrests and complaints, spurring the closure.
“It was mainly funding,” Truman said Saturday as members of Friends of Riverside Park worked in sweltering heat in preparation for the Aug. 20 celebration. “And the activity that was going on was not the best.”
Sandy Hendricks grew up in a house on the banks of the Rock River. The structure had to be torn down due to water damage from 2008 flooding.
Hendricks is now the treasurer of Friends of Riverside Park and one of its founding members.
“The park was really successful until the 1970s and ’80s,” Hendricks said. “In the ’60s, a lot of things were still going on, like the car races.”
River cruises
The Blackhawk Auto Car Club sponsored vintage midget car races from the 1950s through the 1960s, for instance.
Other notable activities held at Riverside Park over the years have included, from 1939 to 1949, the “Silver Queen” being the place to dance in Janesville. The 65-foot platform boat, built and operated by Elmer Ulius, had a concession stand and jukebox and could hold 150 passengers. It would cruise up and down the Rock River at a cost of 10 to 25 cents a customer.
From 1949 to 1953, a miniature steam train built by Elmer Sandley and his son Norman at their shop on Delavan Drive provided rides to children on tracks located on what is now the Kiwanis bike trail.
But over time, fewer people visited the park.
“In the 1970s and ’80s, it began to go downhill,” Hendricks said. “It was rundown. No money was being spent. They (the city) started taking things out like the tennis courts.”
1n 1996, the city closed the upper north road that leads to Riverside Golf Course due to frequent unauthorized vehicle racing.
The wading pool was closed in 2002.
With little park maintenance, visitors dwindled, and city officials noticed.
The city held a meeting regarding city parks. Hendricks attended that and remembers it well.
A place ‘not to go’
“What they said was one of the places not to go in Janesville—I almost had a heart attack—was Riverside Park,” Hendricks recalls. “That’s when we got together and decided we were going to do something.”
Hendricks and Pam Van Brocklin led the formation of Friends of Riverside Park.
Hendricks credits Truman for being the key conduit between city officials and Friends of Riverside Park while he was on the city council.
Truman, for his part, said he’s proud of what has been accomplished since the non-profit group formed in 2006.
“The council needed to get back in charge of the city,” Truman said, “instead of the city manager.”
Truman also credits fellow council member Ed Pulliam with generating the community support to reopen the entire park.
Today, visitors have returned.
“For a long time, everything was going to the east side,” Truman said. “At one time, they locked that gate up there (blocking off the north side of the park), and they threw the key away.”
Sought-after site
“This year, the most sought-after pavilion in the City of Parks is the north-side pavilion here in Riverside Park. It is booked solid until the end of the year.”
And the relationship between their group and city officials has evolved in a positive direction, Hendricks and Truman say.
“The beginning was rough,” Hendricks said. “We could not plant a flower without their permission. Now we have a really good working relationship.”
Truman said the concession stand is a prime example of the gradually strengthening relationship between the city and Friends of Riverside Park. It was reopened in 2013 after being closed for nearly 20 years.
“The first rainfall we had, it leaked like a sieve,” Truman said.
Truman called Cullen Slapak, the city parks director, and fixes happened quickly.
“Within a week, we had the OK to go,” Truman said. “The roofer gave us a little bit, ABC Supply gave us some building materials and everyone chipped in. We got it done within a week.”
For Hendricks, the transformation of the park is gratifying, and beautiful.
“I have seen it at its lowest,” Hendricks said. “It’s kind of ironic. I lived here the first 16 years of my life, and I’ve spent the past 16 years of my life getting it back to where it was.”