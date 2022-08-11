JANESVILLE

Originally, the Menominee, Ojibwe, Potawatomi and Ho-Chunk tribes settled on the tree-lined banks of the Rock River.

JVG_220811_RIVERSIDE02.JPG
Buy Now

This photo from The Gazette’s archives shows children in Janesville’s Riverside Park wading pool in 1947. Water for the pool came from an artesian well, so it was ice cold, even in the middle of the summer. Based on the scarcity of leaves on the trees and the way the kids are dressed, it looks like the photo was taken in early spring. The city was proud of the west-side park. A June 15, 1938, story in The Janesville Gazette glowingly described the wading pool: 'An artesian well in the upper end (of the park) while there is another artesian well in the lower end. Both flow through rocky pools constructed artificially but in such a manner that they blend in with the wooded beauty.'
JVG_220811_RIVERSIDE06.JPG

The Riverside & Great Northern Railroad was a miniature train engine that hauled cars and people along the Rock River from behind Mercy Hospital to the south end of Riverside Park. The train engine and cars are now housed in Wisconsin Dells.
JVG_220811_RIVERSIDE16.JPG
Buy Now

Traveling for work, Texas native Clayton Brinza gets a respite from his hotel room with a trip to Riverside Park in Janesville to play fetch with his dogs in November 2021.
JVG_220811_RIVERSIDE18.JPG
Buy Now

Evening light reflects off the Rock River as the Craig and Parker baseball teams warm up before a game at Riverside Park in Janesville in May 2017.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you