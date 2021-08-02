Janesville resident Anisa Sanfratello said her 10-year-old daughter Makyia was bitten by a neighborhood dog Friday. The incident happened while the girl was rollerblading around the block near Tripoli Road in Janesville, some time after 6 p.m.
Although she was not present at the time of the incident, Sanfratello said her daughter turned a corner on the block and a dog ran up and attacked her in the street. Someone who witnessed the incident told Sanfratello the dog owner assured the 10-year-old the dog “doesn’t bite” prior to the animal approaching the girl.
“The dog owner was completely negligent and didn’t have control of the dog at all,” Sanfratello said.
After the attack, nearby neighbors heard screams and came to help. 911 was called. At about 6:33 p.m., Janesville Police were dispatched to the scene to assist paramedics. Police said the girl suffered major injuries to one of her thighs. She was then taken to the hospital, where she remained over the weekend.
It was determined that Sanfratello’s daughter had significant damage to muscle and tissue on her thigh, which Sanfratello says will require plastic surgery to repair.
“I never thought, as a parent, I would have to teach my daughter about a dog attack,” Sanfratello said. “I taught her about strangers and cars. This is just something you don’t think of.”
Due to the seriousness of the bite, an animal hold form and animal bite order were filed by the police and the dog was taken to the Rock County Humane Society. The dog will be quarantined for 10 days from the date of the bite. After a veterinarian determines whether the dog is caught up on its rabies shots, the animal could be released to its owners to remain with them during the 10-day period.
Sanfratello said she intends to press charges against the owner. She also wants to raise awareness so similar incidents might be prevented.
She pleaded with dog owners to take responsibility for their pets.
“Even though you think your dog is not going to attack, it happens,” Sanfratello said.
