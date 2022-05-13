Janesville native and 2006 Parker High School graduate Analiese Eicher is running to fill the seat of departing state Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl.
Hebl, a Sun Prairie resident, isn't seeking re-election to his 46th District state Assembly seat. The 46th Assembly District covers Cottage Grove, Sun Prairie, Stoughton, Dunkirk, Burke, Pleasant Springs and part of Madison’s east side in Dane County.
One of five Democratic candidates vying for the spot, Eicher currently serves on the Dane County Board and Sun Prairie Plan Commission. She also previously served as chair of the Dane County Board.
The primary election to determine the Democratic candidate is on Aug. 9, ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
“This moment is hugely important for the people of the 46th district. I have a strong track record of not only fighting the good and important fights, but winning them and delivering results to the people who most need our help and protection,” Eicher said in her campaign announcement. https://www.eicherforwi.com/
In an interview Friday, Eicher credited her upbringing in Rock County for attracting her to public service.
“Janesville showed me such a great sense of the value of community, and a real value of public education,” she said.
If elected, said her priorities include protecting voting rights, ensuring fair maps, protecting free speech, easing student debt burden and responsive leadership.
“To get the results voters want to see, they need a leader with a proven record of building coalitions to get things done. I have a history of bringing people of different perspectives together to make difficult, yet meaningful decisions,” said Eicher. “I’m ready to make a difference for the people of the 46th Assembly District.”
Hebl has served nine terms in the Assembly, spanning nearly two decades.
“For almost eighteen years, I’ve had the best job in the world. Sun Prairie has been my home since the day I was born. I cannot imagine a better place to grow up or raise a family. It has been the privilege of my lifetime to represent my hometown and the people of the 46th Assembly District,” Hebl said in a statement.
Other candidates
Another one of the five candidates vying to replace Hebl is longtime Cottage Grove resident Melissa Ratcliff.
Ratcliff has served on the Dane County Board since 2018, representing District 36, which currently includes the town and village of Cottage Grove, part of the town of Sun Prairie and a portion of Madison’s east side. She also has served on the Cottage Grove Village Board since 2018.
Facing Ratcliff in the primary will be Eicher, Andrew Hysell of Sun Prairie, Mike Jacobs of Sun Prairie and Syed Abbas of Madison.
Ratcliff said her priorities during a potential term in the legislature would include smart business growth, education support, supporting families, sustainability and infrastructure improvements.
Hysell is from Sun Prairie who has worked with organizations like Save the Children, the Campaign for Healthy kids, Wisconsin Justice Initiative and other groups.
Hysell’s priorities include equity, serving families, criminal justice reform, voting rights, and mental health initiatives.
“We cannot stand by while Republican legislative leaders draw legislative maps that disenfranchise Wisconsin voters,” Hysell said. “We cannot stand by while elected officials question the results of fair elections. And we cannot stand by while extremists call for the jailing of local elections officials who are simply doing their job.”
“I’m running as a Democrat for the assembly to stand in opposition to and fight against these forces as they must be stopped if we hope to save our democracy and protect our freedom,” Hysell continued.
Abbas is a Madison resident who serves on the Madison City Council. He is the president of the council, and was elected vice president in 2020.
“Originally from Pakistan, I worked really hard to get where I am today. It is with that determined attitude and strong work ethic that I will advocate for you,” Abbas writes on his website.
Abbas prioritizes affordable housing, environmental social justice, safe communities, racial justice, sustainability and COVID-19 mitigation, his website says.
Jacobs is a Sun Prairie resident, and currently serves as a Sun Prairie alder for district 3. Jacobs also serves on the city’s sustainability council, and is a UW-Whitewater professor.
“My time in the legislature will focus on six issues: the economy (particularly employment), education, environment, energy, equity, and service to my constituents,” said Jacobs in a prepared statement. “My experience in helping Sun Prairie become a model in all of these areas will help me become an effective legislator as Wisconsin wrestles with the very same issues.”
Jacobs’ priorities include economic development, education, environment, energy, equity and serving constituents.
“The economy is a top priority because the economy eventually affects everything, and everything eventually affects the economy,” Jacobs said, “and we in Sun Prairie are demonstrating how to create sustainable growth by fostering great partnerships with businesses, schools, local government, and neighborhood organizations. That’s been critical to Sun Prairie being the fastest growing community in the state.”