JANESVILLE -- A 57-year-old Janesville man was arrested Tuesday and charged in court Wednesday with four felony counts related to alleged physical abuse of an elderly household member.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Circuit Court, Gregory Ferge’s alleged abuse of the 84-year-old, during an incident at a home in the 3000 block of Autumn Lane, included slapping, pinching the victim's nose so they could not breathe, stomping, hair pulling and kicking in the face.
When police responded to the home shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, investigating a call about a disturbance, they found the elderly household member “visibly shaking” and appearing “fearful.” Police transported the victim to the hospital for treatment of injuries that, according to the criminal complaint, included numerous bruises and abrasions and a brain bleed detected at the hospital.
Ferge was charged Wednesday with felony first-degree reckless injury to an elderly person, as domestic abuse; felony false imprisonment of an elderly person, as domestic abuse; felony strangulation and suffocation of an elderly person, as domestic abuse; and physical abuse of an elderly person with intent to cause bodily harm, as domestic abuse.
On the four charges combined, Ferge faces up to 58 years in prison and total fines of up to $145,000.
Ferge was also charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property as a crime against an elderly person and as domestic abuse, which carries an additional maximum fine of $10,000 and up to 9 months in prison. And he was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct against an elderly person, as domestic abuse, which carries a maximum fine of $1,000 and 90 days in prison.
