JANESVILLE -- A 57-year-old Janesville man was arrested Tuesday and charged in court Wednesday with four felony counts related to alleged physical abuse of an elderly household member.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Circuit Court, Gregory Ferge’s alleged abuse of the 84-year-old, during an incident at a home in the 3000 block of Autumn Lane, included slapping, pinching the victim's nose so they could not breathe, stomping, hair pulling and kicking in the face.

