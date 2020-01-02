JANESVILLE

With temperatures climbing past 40 degrees Thursday, it felt like winter was behind schedule.

But for the Lee family of Janesville, Winter arrived right on time.

Sarah and Tom Lee are the parents of the first baby born in Janesville in 2020, Winter Lee, who was born at 8:38 a.m. Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center.

Winter was due New Year's Day and was born just hours after expected at 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 21 inches long, Sarah said.

The couple rang in the new year watching the ball drop on TV and preparing for their first child to arrive.

Sarah and Tom have lived in Janesville for about two years and decided this was the community where they wanted to raise a family, they said.

Before moving to Janesville, the couple lived in a number of cities while Tom, an orthopedic surgeon at Mercyhealth, was in residency.

Sarah is a professional bassoonist with the Erie Philharmonic of Erie, Pennsylvania. She travels a lot for work but will take some time off to take care of Winter, she said.

Tom said going to the hospital Wednesday night with Sarah to have their child delivered was very different from going to the hospital for work. Being on the other side of the health care equation made Tom feel vulnerable, he said.

He also had mixed feelings about Winter being the first baby born in the new year because he typically does not enjoy a lot of attention, he said.

Sarah joked during her pregnancy that Tom, having a medical background, could have helped deliver the baby if something went wrong, but Tom said that could not have been further from the truth.

Obstetrics and orthopedic medicine are very different, and few skills he had from medical school would carry over to delivering a baby, he said.

The couple lauded the birthing team they worked with at Mercyhealth, saying everyone was kind and helpful from day one.

During some rough moments in the pregnancy, Sarah said her doctors and friends rallied around her and helped her feel better.

Winter wore a pink-and-white-striped knitted cap and a 2020 onesie Thursday evening.

Sarah said Winter is the most beautiful baby she has ever seen while acknowledging that most mothers probably feel the same way.