The Walworth County vaccination clinic at the county's Health & Human Services office at 1910 County NN, Elkhorn, will accept walk-in appointments Wednesday and Thursday, April 28 and 29, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. while supplies last, according to a news release.
Future walk-in clinic dates and times will be available at the county's public health website and the health department's Facebook page. Organization-based clinics will also be offered soon, according to the release.
More information, resources and data can be found at co.walworth.wi.us/856/COVID-19. Questions may be sent via email to walcoph@co.walworth.wi.us.