JANESVILLE
Betty Johns and Annie Kessler can be found Thursday afternoons in the gift shop at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville, where they argue about rival baseball teams or pore over cooking magazines when they're not helping customers.
The pair chat like lifelong friends, but they met just a couple of years ago while volunteering at the hospital.
Their responsibilities include the gift shop and baking cookies in the lobby during the highly anticipated monthly cookie days.
Their post at the gift shop involves more than just sales. They're there to provide a listening ear or word of advice for people who are visiting loved ones on some of their best—or worst—days.
"(We) solve a lot of the world's problems," Johns said.
Johns, Kessler and dozens of other volunteers have been absent since last year, when the hospital temporarily halted its volunteer program because of the coronavirus pandemic.
If the hospital was a cake, volunteers would be the icing on top, said Dona Hohensee, director of the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation.
Over the last couple of weeks, St. Mary's started layering on its icing again by bringing back some of its volunteers, including Johns and Kessler.
The absence of volunteers meant staff had to do tasks such as folding linens, assembling information packets and holding babies in the birthing center, Hohensee said.
Departments had to prioritize tasks. Some areas that are run almost solely by volunteers, such as the gift shop, didn't open at all for about a year.
Patient-facing volunteers have not yet returned. But most others have, giving the hospital needed support and giving volunteers a reason to get out of the house, Hohensee said.
As each volunteer returns, a bit more normalcy is restored, she said.
Pam Droster began volunteering at the hospital two years ago, shortly after she retired from the human resources department.
Droster volunteers in the gift shop. Hohensee describes her as a behind-the-scenes organizer who is key to making the shop run smoothly.
Being away from the hospital for a year got Droster out of her routine, which got boring. But she said she still found ways to help others from home, gathering food and other goods for local food drives as often as possible.
Droster volunteers, in part, to set a good example for her two grandchildren, who sometimes accompany her on trips to buy goods for charity drives.
The hospital provides a range of opportunities for volunteers, which can be appealing to those who might be volunteering for the first time, Hohensee said.
For Bob Miller, the hospital was a familiar environment after he retired from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, where he worked in administration.
Miller enters inventory for the gift shop. He said he started volunteering three years ago as a way to get to know Janesville after he moved here.
Returning to the hospital felt good, he said, because he could get out of the house and talk to people again.
The pandemic and subsequent hiatus for volunteers gave the hospital time to reevaluate its volunteer positions and opportunities, Hohensee said.
She wants to see more volunteers working in nursing departments, and she hopes to bring back the eleventh-hour program, which recruits volunteers who ensure nobody dies alone in the hospital.
A year of isolation seems to have inspired people, and Hohensee said she is already seeing increased interest in volunteer positions. She is working with Blackhawk Technical College to get more students involved.
"It's great to be back," Johns said. "We love it."