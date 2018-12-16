'The hardest part:' Foster parents take in drug-exposed children
JANESVILLE
Zander Martin can feel the vibration from a truck rolling down the street.
Kade Martin wears bright blue goggles as he zooms around the living room.
Super heroes? No.
Special? Their parents would say so.
Zander, 5, has a sensory-processing disorder that causes him to crave sights, sounds and feelings, particularly vibrations.
His 3-year-old brother, Kade, wears glasses to correct the muscles in his eyes so he can look straight ahead.
The boys were born to women who abused drugs while pregnant, causing potentially life-long issues—developmental delays, impulsive behavior, anxiety and unending of doctor appointments.
But both caught a break.
While still infants, they were adopted by their foster parents, Rachel and Kent Martin of Janesville.
The biological mothers relinquished parental rights.
Rachel and Kent said they found their “specialty” in fostering drug-exposed children after caring for Zander, who was their first placement.
But it’s not easy.
“The whole idea of foster care and adoption it is not anything that could be made into a Hallmark movie,” Kent said.
“You don’t adopt and put a bow on it and everything is happily ever after. Adopting is not the hardest part, it is moving forward.”
Becoming the Martins
Kent and Rachel married in 2001 and soon became pregnant with their first child, Chandler, now 16.
The couple have three biological children—Chandler; Peyton, 13; and Reese, 10—whom they call their “homemade children.”
The walls of the family’s Janesville home are lined with Bible passages and spiritual quotations. The Martins are deeply devoted to their Christian faith and attend Faith Community Church on Lucerne Drive, where they both volunteer with youth ministry.
The couple share a pro-life stance, which aided their decision to become foster parents, Kent said.
“We had someone tell us, ‘If you are pro-life, what are you doing about that?’ For Rachel and I, we felt like that was a valid point,” Kent said.
The couple felt they had to do something for the “unwanted” kids in Rock County, Kent said.
In October, The Gazette told the story of Nicole Shipler, a Janesville mother who used heroin while pregnant with her daughter Madison.
Nicole maintained custody of Madison because she participated in treatment programs with Rock County Human Services. Both Madison and Nicole are healthy today.
But not all drug-exposed infants can stay with their parents. Many end up in Rock County’s foster system, said Stacey Speich, program manager for human services.
Rachel and Kent became licensed foster parents in 2013. Twenty-four hours after becoming licensed, Rachel received a phone call from the county asking if they could take in 1-week-old Zander.
Zander arrived at the Martin’s home the next day. He had spent the first week of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit, and when the Martins took him in he still was showing symptoms of withdrawal from his mother’s cocaine use, Rachel said.
Raising Zander
“After caring for three kids, you think you know what you’re doing, but then you get a drug-exposed (child), and you feel like you don’t,” Kent said. “It feels like your first child.”
Zander had trouble self-soothing as a baby and let out blood-curdling screams, Rachel said. His muscles were rigid and he had seizures and tremors in his first couple months.
Doctors told the Martins that Zander likely will have developmental delays. He still struggles with sensory disorder, oral stimulation and impulsive behavior, Rachel said.
But Zander does have empathy, which some drug-exposed children struggle to develop, Rachel said.
She gives a list of behaviors and tips to anyone with whom Zander interacts but who might not understand his “invisible disability,” Rachel said.
“Explaining to people was so exhausting, and it hurt because you have people who don’t get it, and they look at your son like, ‘Ugh. He is such a naughty kid.’ Like, no he is not,” Rachel said. “I feel like they’re judging him.”
Rachel and Kent had a strong relationship with Zander’s birth mom while they fostered him. But when Zander was 1 year old, his mother volunteered to terminate her parental rights and then dropped out of touch, Rachel said.
“We have looked for her on Facebook a few times but have not been able to find her,” Rachel said. “We are always hoping to bump into her because we think it would be a positive thing for her to know that he is doing well.”
The Martins try to maintain relationships with birth parents of the children they foster because it’s best for the children, they said.
“Ken and Rachel are extraordinary at trying to establish and maintain connections with birth parents. It is something they really whole-heartedly work for,” said Christine Darr, a social worker with the Rock County foster program.
To date, the Martin family has hosted six children, including three drug-exposed children. They have adopted two—Zander and Kade.
‘Special little man’
Rachel first visited Kade in a neonatal intensive care unit in Madison.
Kade spent his first six weeks in the hospital because he was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome— a condition diagnosed when an infant is born with drug withdrawal.
In the hospital, Kade was given morphine to ease his withdrawal. Doctors gave Kent and Rachel a lesser opioid to administer after they took him home, Kent said.
Doctors suspected Kade had brain damage. He didn’t use the right side of his body for some time and needed physical therapy, Rachel said.
But after five months, it “was like someone turned the lights on,” Kent said.
Kade began improving. One of his doctors called him a “special little man,” Rachel said.
At age 3, Kade is doing well. He is intelligent. He still struggles with his eyes and wears bifocals to correct his eye muscles, Rachel said.
“Our older boys always say, ‘He is a genius with his glasses on, but when he takes his glasses off...’ They are kind of like his super power,” Rachel said.
Rachel and Kent did not initially have a relationship with Kade’s birth mom but do now, Rachel said. The couple recently met Kade’s birth mother in a park so she could see his progress.
Kent sees the parents of the children they have cared for as struggling with something they can’t handle, he said.
“The way we will explain it (to Kade and Zander) is, ‘Your mom did something really courageous. She made the really, really tough decision to do what was best for you.’ We don’t see a reason to bash birth parents,” Kent said.
Rock County needs
Darr started working with Rock County’s foster program in July 2017 but has been a social worker with the county since 2006, she said.
“I have seen some extremely resilient babies,” Darr said.
The need for homes for drug-exposed babies continues to grow in Rock County, Darr said.
To meet increasing needs, the county met this year with medical professionals from Mercyhealth and SSM Health to learn more about how to care for drug-exposed children. They share that knowledge with foster parents of high-risk children, Darr said.
The county has 49 licensed general foster homes, 34 relative licensed foster homes and about 250 children in the foster care system, Darr said. More homes, especially for high-risk children, always are needed.
Social workers try to place children in the homes of relatives, such as grandparents or aunts and uncles, before sending them to general foster homes. This helps maintain family relationships, Darr said.
The goal of foster care is to reunite the child with his or her birth parent. Some children, such as Zander and Kade, don’t have that opportunity, Darr said.
Conditions for reunification are different for each family, Darr said. Generally, parents need to reach court-ordered checkpoints, which can include becoming sober, finding stable living conditions and other self-improvement goals.
The most common stipulation is “the parent needs to demonstrate ability to provide for physical, medical, emotional and medical needs on a daily basis,” Darr said.
Faces to the issue
Becoming foster parents helped Kent and Rachel understand the challenges some people in Rock County are facing, Kent said.
“Such a large amount of people are having struggles with drugs,” Kent said. “(It) really alerted us to, ‘Oh my goodness, we are no longer sheltered from this stuff.’ There was actually faces connected to what is going on.”
Kent and Rachel include their “homemade children” in the foster care process. They talk to their children before each placement, and if one of them is not on board, they don’t do it, Kent said.
The Martin children have talked to their friends about foster care. Kent and Rachel have shared their experiences with members of their church, Rachel said.
“We know it is going further than just our home. It is going into the community,” Rachel said.
On a snowy night in November, the Martin family ate dinner together in the kitchen around multiple tables to accommodate all eight of them. Dinner was followed by game night.
It was Zander’s turn to pick from a list of games the family has created. He chose carpet tag, a game in which those standing on carpet are safe.
The family exchanged laughs and squeals as they chased each other in circles.
Kent and Rachel said their family isn’t perfect. They struggle to know what’s normal.
“A lot of times people look at us like we are superhuman. They say, ‘Oh, that’s amazing, I could never do that,’” Kent said. “... We can’t do it, either.
“It’s really gut-wrenching to invest everything we and our family have to offer into a child.”
