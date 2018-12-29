JANESVILLE
Weight loss is not the primary goal of the newest wellness program at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville.
The goal is to help people create healthier lifestyles with weight loss being a side effect, said Megan Timm, community education specialist.
St. Mary's 10-in-10 program offers participants the opportunity to lose 10 pounds in 10 weeks, but it is not a group workout class or crash diet, Timm said.
The program focuses on non-traditional means for weight loss by teaching participants how to make lifestyle changes that will improve their overall wellness while also shedding some pounds, Timm said.
Sessions focus on topics that include mindful eating, food habits in social settings, the relationship between food and emotions and the benefits of regular exercise, Timm said.
Eating habits can be more difficult to change than alcohol or smoking habits because everyone needs food to survive, said Kathryn Scott, spokesperson for the hospital.
That's why the class is geared to slowly change participants' habits with hopes that changes will become permanent, Scott said.
Each week, participants will participate in confidential weigh-ins. The goal of 10 pounds in 10 weeks coincides with what medical professionals deem a healthy rate for weight loss—one to two pounds per week, Timm said.
Losing just 10 pounds can lower blood pressure, cholesterol and risk of other diseases, Timm said.
While the program is new to the hospital, some of the course topics are not, Timm said. Many topics already are used in the hospital's diabetes prevention program, and all are considered by the medical community to be effective for creating a healthier lifestyle.
The program was formed to combat obesity, one of the hospital's three community health priorities that also include smoking cessation and fall prevention.
The priorities were chosen in the hospital's 2016-18 community health needs assessment, a report that provides an overview of health in the hospital’s service area and a strategy for positive health outcomes. Timm's job focuses on using the needs assessment to guide the creation of programming and resources to improve community health.
Timm said most recent data shows 32 percent of adults in Rock County are obese, higher than the state average of 28.5 percent.
The program is open to any adult in the community free of charge. Participants do not have to be patients with SSM Health to join, Timm said.
The hospital wants to reach all members of the community with its wellness programs, Timm said.
Many people are preparing to take on new year's resolutions next week.
Timm recommends avoiding lofty goals— such as losing 50 pounds—and instead tackling smaller goals—such as losing 10 pounds—for the best chance at success.
The hospital also will host its Freedom from Smoking Class at the start of 2019 for those who have set smoking cessation as a resolution, Timm said.
