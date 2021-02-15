JANESVILLE
Valentine’s Day might have officially ended Sunday night, but a local volunteer campaign ensured that local front-line workers got an extra day of love Monday.
Nearly 1,200 employees at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center’s main campus were surprised Monday with heart-shaped cookies.
Another 500 cookies were delivered to other Rock County medical professionals, including those at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
The Rock County Historical Society and the Janesville Art League organized the donation. The two organizations worked together last year to encourage people to make heart-shaped signs with encouraging messages for health care workers.
They bought the cookies from Madison-based Lane’s Bakery and Coffee, owned by Janesville resident Becky Lane, and paid for them with donations from more than 200 people and businesses. One anonymous donor offered a $1,000 challenge grant, which the community met.
Renee Dooman, employee service coordinator for the hospital, said the gesture might seem small, but it meant a lot.
“I hope it’s a reminder that there is hope out there and they are appreciated,” she said.
“A lot of times, especially in the winter months, people have a tendency to feel down. And I think with COVID, it’s just been so long-lasting that every once in a while everyone needs a reminder sometimes that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and even the small, kind gestures are appreciated.”
Dooman said the community support has been “tremendous” during the pandemic.
Tim Maahs, the historical society’s executive director, helped organize Monday’s donation. He said in a news release that it’s a sign of good people helping others.
“It has been a wonderful, community-building experience to be a part of this project,” he said. “We’ve seen an outpouring of good will from community members and met so many new people who are risking a lot to continue to just do their jobs.”
For Jessica Palumbo, a registered nurse, the cookie was an unexpected but welcome surprise.
“I think just knowing that the community is supporting Mercy Hospital and everyone working here, it means something,” she said. “Whether it’s nurses, environmental services, people in dietary—it takes everybody to make this all work.”