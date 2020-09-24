JANESVILLE
The state Department of Health Services found no deficiencies at Rock Haven nursing home after two investigations related to COVID-19.
On-site infection control surveys were conducted June 16 and Aug. 3. Neither resulted in deficiencies, according to state documents.
The Gazette in May reported three employees and eight residents tested positive for COVID-19, and five more residents were awaiting results at the time.
It is unclear whether the two investigations resulted from the same incident or separate incidents.
The state does not include details of the investigation when no deficiencies are found.
The state health department lists Rock Haven as having an ongoing COVID-19 public health investigation as of Wednesday.
Alden Meadow Park in Beloit, Oak Park Place in Janesville and Wood's Crossing-Wood's Point in Brodhead also have ongoing investigations.
Rock Haven and Oak Park Place have had previous COVID-19 investigations close with no deficiencies found, but they have since reappeared on the active list.
The state also does not disclose details of ongoing public health investigations.
There are 25 active, facilitywide COVID-19 investigations in Rock County. The state health department names only nursing homes with investigations.
Nursing homes house people who are generally at high risk for severe cases of COVID-19.