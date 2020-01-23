JANESVILLE
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville will open its 2020 mini grant program to organizations looking to improve health equity in Rock County.
The hospital awards $5,000 grants each year to organizations that want to improve one of the hospital's three health priorities: obesity, substance use and tobacco use.
Recipients of 2019 grants shared their progress at a breakfast event Thursday morning.
Applications for 2020 grants are now open to organizations looking to improve one of the three health priorities or create programming that will address social determinants of health, a new category this year, said Megan Timm, community education specialist.
Social determinants of health are factors in people's lives that contribute to health and well being that can't always be addressed in a doctor's office, including:
- Education.
- Neighborhood and community.
- Economic stability.
- Social health.
- Food.
- Safety.
Timm challenged nonprofit and community leaders to consider what barriers exist for people when they are looking for healthcare or for resources to better their lives.
Transportation, child care and language barriers are a few challenges that prevent people from receiving care, Timm said.
A specific health equity issue the hospital wants to address is the disproportional rate in which black babies in Rock County die in infancy or are born premature or at low weight compared to white babies, Timm said.
The community has been talking about infant mortality, but hospital staff feels like it is time to take action, Timm said.
St. Mary's wants to work with organizations linked to teenagers and women of child-bearing age to create strategies for prevention and education, Timm said.
The following organizations received 2019 community grants and presented on their progress Thursday.
Academy of Performing Arts and After School Programs, All Saints Anglican Church
The after school program wanted to address the Fourth Ward's food desert and help low income families, the Rev. Earl Sias said.
The organization started Healthy Meals Programs, which taught 23 people how to cook nutritional meals and sent people home with ingredients to make the meals at home, Sias said.
At the end of the program, participants were given slow cookers donated by the Wednesday Morning Optimists club.
The organization hopes to continue the program with adults and children, if funding allows, Sias said.
Rock County Prevention Network
Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, Youth2Youth for Change, Building a Safer Evansville and Healthy Edgerton partnered to educate the community on the dangers of vaping and electronic cigarette use.
The groups took carts to schools and events to show people the toxic materials in vaping mechanisms, said Erin Davis, executive director of the Janesville group.
More than 20% of high school students and 16% of middle school students said they vape in the most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey, Davis said.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain
Evansville and Edgerton health coalitions partnered to provide a six-week program to teach people how to manage chronic pain.
Proper pain management can prevent people from abusing pain medication and illegal substances, Jen Braun, executive director of Building a Safer Evansville.
Nine people in the Evansville group and 10 in Edgerton completed the program. Four out of five participants reported they continued to use methods learned in the program months after completion, Braun said.