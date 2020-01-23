2020 community mini grants

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville is accepting applications for its 2020 community mini grant program. The hospital will reward up to four $5,000 grants for organizations with initiatives targeting obesity, substance abuse, tobacco use or social determinants of health.

Applications must include a cover page, project narrative, commitment letter from partnering organizations and IRS letter showing 501(c)(3) status. Applicants do not have to have nonprofit status but are encouraged to partner with at least one nonprofit.

Applications are due at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and can be submitted via email to megan.timm@ssmhealth.com or by mail to Megan Timm, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville, 3400 E. Racine St., Janesville WI 53546.

Applicants will be notified of application status March 13.