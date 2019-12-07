JANESVILLE

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville was one of two hospitals in Wisconsin to receive a guardian of excellence award from Press Ganey.

The award is a national recognition of achievement in health care, according to a news release.

The award honors hospitals that consistently perform in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients during a year. This award is based on emergency department, outpatient services, pregnancy, stroke, tobacco and venous thromboembolism data from 2018, according to the release.

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo was the other hospital in Wisconsin to receive the recognition.

Press Ganey is an organization based in South Bend, Indiana, with a mission “to support health care providers in understanding and improving the entire patient experience,” according to its website.