JANESVILLE

Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville can do more jumping jacks per minute, and Edgerton library patrons rode a bike to charge their cellphones—all thanks to grants aimed at reducing obesity in Rock County.

SSM Health offered $5,000 grants to three nonprofit health programs in 2018-19. It learned how two of those programs fared at combating obesity during an annual breakfast Friday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.

Representatives from a variety of Rock County nonprofits were encouraged Friday to consider applying for a 2019-20 grant if they had an idea that would combat obesity, substance abuse and tobacco use—SSM Health’s three health priorities for 2019 through 2021.

Obesity and tobacco use remain on top of the county's health priorities list—although substance abuse has replaced fall prevention as a top priority.

The Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, Edgerton Public Library and CESA 2 earned grants last year, which all focused on reducing obesity.

Rock County has a 32 percent obesity rate—higher than the state average of 28.5 percent—and ranks near the bottom of county rankings in many other health factors, said Megan Timm, SSM Health community education specialist.

The Boys & Girls Club used its grant money to start its triple-play program, designed to improve children’s eating habits and activity levels. It hired a program coordinator and bought new equipment and supplies for the club, Executive Director Sara Stinski said.

The club didn’t meet its self-imposed goal of kids’ participation in health-focused sessions, she said. But it did surpass its fitness goals by improving the number of jumping jacks kids could do in a certain amount of time.

Edgerton Public Library Director Kirsten Almo used the money for a bicycle-powered charging station. People can plug in their cellphones and other devices to the bike, then pedal it themselves to recharge their batteries, she said.

The bike got attention from libraries across the country, and Almo also received notes from libraries in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Her next goal is to install a bike repair station outside the library, she said.

No one from CESA 2 attended Friday’s breakfast. Timm said she wasn’t familiar with its program, but it had something to do with promoting physical activity and healthy eating habits for parents and children.

Grant applications for 2019-20 are due Feb. 15. Winners will be notified by March 15.

A successful application will address one of SSM Health’s three health priorities, have a detailed plan and budget, be sustainable after the grant ends, and ideally embrace equity and inclusivity for traditionally excluded groups, Timm said.

SSM Health receives roughly 10 submissions each year and can fund up to four projects. Making a widespread impact and setting realistic goals can help an application distinguish itself from others, she said.

“We know that we can only do so much as a health system in those three priorities, and our community partners are already doing such wonderful work,” Timm said.

“We really want to help support their initiatives and in the work they’re doing and help foster that collaboration.”