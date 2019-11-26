JANESVILLE

HealthNet of Rock County and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville are working together for Giving Tuesday to raise money for HealthNet, a nonprofit health care provider.

The hospital will match all Giving Tuesday donations to HealthNet up to $4,000, according to a news release.

Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3. The day began in 2012 as a way to encourage charitable giving around other famous days such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to the release.

A $1 donation to HealthNet translates to $6.60 of care, according to the release.

This year, more than 8,600 patients used the medical, dental and vision services provided by the free clinic, which is led by Ian Hedges. HealthNet serves patients living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

Donations can be made by visiting healthnet-rock.org/donate, calling 608-314-1923 or mailing a check to 23 W. Milwaukee St., No. 201, Janesville, WI 53548.