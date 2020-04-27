SSM Health will furlough about 2,000 employees systemwide, including employees at its Janesville hospital, SSM Health officials said.
The health system has seen its patient volumes cut in half by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Kim Sveum, a spokeswoman for SSM Health, declined to say how many Janesville employees will be furloughed or which jobs the furloughed employees hold.
"None of the measures announced today will impact delivery of the high-quality, compassionate care we provide, and I can assure you we are doing everything we can to minimize the negative impact to our teams, as was laid out in the statement we shared earlier today," Sveum said in an email to The Gazette.
SSM Health has facilities in Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma. Furloughs will impact about 5% of the system's workforce, according to the release.
Furloughs are expected to last 13 weeks, but employees could be brought back sooner as operations return to normal, according to the release.
Furloughed employees will continue to receive health benefits and might be eligible for SSM Health's return-to-work adjustment, which will provide assistance to employees whose usual base wages were not covered by government unemployment programs, according to the release.
Employees will continue to receive annual salary increases, but executive compensation is frozen, according to the release.
The release states the health care system has reduced expenses in its support functions by 20% and has paused or deferred noncritical capital projects.
Sveum declined to elaborate on which support functions have been cut.
An email to employees Monday said SSM Health will freeze payments for travel, seminars, sponsorships and other discretionary expenses.