With much of the attention from public health officials focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, it is easy to forget that influenza can have serious consequences for individuals. As flu circulates in Rock County and with decreased available hospital beds due to COVID-19, health officials urge people to get a flu vaccination.
Flu vaccines help to reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths on the health care system each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
So far this flu season there have been 10 suspected, probable, or confirmed cases of influenza-associated hospitalizations in Rock County, according to information from Rock County Public Health spokesperson Jessica Turner.
“This is higher than the total number of hospitalizations that we saw last flu season. Last flu season there were very few flu-related hospitalizations, which can probably be attributed to the stronger adherence to mask wearing and other precautions,” Turner said. “So far, the number of flu vaccines given statewide is lower than what we saw at this time last year.”
With flu season peaking in January or February, Turner said it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine.
“The recent increase in hospitalizations overall means it is especially important to do what we can to stay healthy and out of the hospital. Getting the flu vaccine is one way we can do that,” she said.
The numbers of those with the flu remains lower than nonpandemic years, but it has increased over last year on a state level, similar to the county trend.
Influenza activity continues to increase statewide. There were 483 cases of influenza reported in Wisconsin last week, according to the Virus Surveillance Report ending the week of Dec. 4 by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
As of the week ending Dec. 4, influenza vaccination coverage in Wisconsin was 6% lower than this time last year. The percentage who have received flu vaccinations so far this season is 33%.
People can get a flu shot onsite at pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS or through their healthcare providers. People can also find a flu shot by visiting vaccinefinder.org.
According to the CDC, flu activity is still low nationally, but CDC surveillance systems are detecting slow but steady increases in flu.
The state with the highest level of flu activity is New Mexico. Its presence is considered minimal in Wisconsin and Illinois.
Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season, especially people at higher risk. This season, all flu vaccines are designed to protect against the four flu viruses that research indicates will be most common.