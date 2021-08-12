TOWN OF FULTON
In a good superhero story, the hero must suffer.
Five-year-old Jordan Faust is a huge superhero fan. Like his heroes, he suffers. Next week will be another test of his ability to endure pain.
In preparation, his parents allowed him to dye his hair green, his favorite color and the color of one of his favorite comic book heroes, The Hulk.
He’ll lose that hair to chemotherapy in Madison, but that’s not the worst of his cancer treatments.
He’ll endure immuno-therapy, which lasts five days, 20 hours a day, in which doctors will deliver antibodies directly to cancerous growths, through a port in his chest.
Each application causes intense pain, said his mother, Ashley Gullickson.
Jordan gets pain medications, and ice is packed on his body, but he screams for them to stop.
“Watching it is heart-breaking,” Gullickson said.
Jordan suffers from a childhood cancer called neuroblastoma.
Slow diagnosis
Ashley sensed something was wrong in his first year. He had trouble walking. He had intestinal problems.
“Doctors told me it was all in my head,” she recalled.
When Jordan was nearly 3, the family went swimming at a campground. The next day he stopped walking and screamed in pain.
A doctor suspected he was faking, Gullickson said. But he screamed every time he tried to walk.
“I never stopped taking him to the doctor. We knew something was wrong,” she said.
After getting second and third opinions, a neurologist at SSM St. Mary’s-Madison saw him and said he needed to be checked immediately.
Scans found a large mass in his chest—a cancerous tumor growing on an adrenal gland, like some seemingly invincible comic book monster. But it was all too real.
The eventual diagnosis: Stage 4M neuroblastoma. “The worst kind,” Ashely said. 4M means the cancer had spread.
Setbacks
First came chemotherapy, then surgery to remove the tumor. But cancer also grew in his bone marrow. That's what caused the agony when he walked, his mother said.
A bone-marrow transplant followed, but he developed a new condition. His body was producing blood clots, which forced both his kidneys shut down. His lungs were affected, too. He was put a ventilator. Scars in his lungs mean he’ll never breathe normally.
During surgery to implant a catheter, he “coded,” Ashley said, meaning his heart stopped. His father, Justin Faust, heard the code and ran to the ER, where he saw the efforts to re-start Jordan’s heart.
The illness waxed and waned through the months. Then Jordan improved and was judged to have “N.E.D.,” no evidence of disease.
Super villain
But superheroes must fight villains, and Jordan’s is a trickster, Ashley said. It hides, and then it returns.
This June, three weeks before his Jordan’s fifth birthday, the family learned his cancer had returned.
Doctors found a mass in his liver and two more in his skull, which caused headaches. His arms, spine and pelvis also are under attack.
For radiation treatment, Jordan must remain still on a table. They put a mesh mask over his head and bolt it to a table. Medical staff decorated the mask with an image of Spider-Man, one of his favorite heroes, along with Thor and The Hulk.
He has already been through one round of treatments after his relapse. Next week is Round 2.
“He always tells us, ‘Be strong! Jordan strong!” Ashley said. “He tells us he’s ready to battle, just like a superhero.”
He’s also a bit spoiled, Ashley said, but he has a sense of humor and likes to tell them that he is the boss.
Drudgery of care
Ashley and Justin spend much of their days watching over Jordan. He has two ports in his body that require steady maintenance. They use four different machines to check his heart rate, oxygen level and other vitals. They must be sure he gets his meds and kidney dialysis, which lasts 10 hours every night, and it’s normal for him suffer digestive issues.
The couple have eyes on him almost constantly, in case something goes wrong. They rarely get more than three hours of sleep at a time.
Ashley can’t work because she must care for Jordan. The hospital has given her extensive training. Justin is a computer software specialist for GlideFast.
At the hospital, the couple will take turns watching over their son. But even there, there’s no time to rest, with nurses and doctors entering the room almost constantly.
“One thing I wish people knew is when you’re at the hospital or at home, you can’t relax,” Justin said. “There is no break.”
Friends and other support
Medical staff tell the family that their goal is a cure. But Ashley remains as worried as a mother can be. She gets comfort and advice from Debbie Johnson of Janesville.
Debbie and her husband Pat lost their son, Isaac, to neuroblastoma last year. The Isaac Strong Foundation started as Isaac was battling his own cancerous villain. the foundation supports Jordan’s family and other families with cancer-stricken children.
“She’s always been there to listen,” Ashley said of Debbie.
The Edgerton-area community has helped, too. Dozens formed a drive-by parade for Jordan on his birthday.
Whether Jordan defeats cancer like The Hulk clobbers bad guys remains to be seen. But hope remains for the little hero.
“He has defied so many odds,” Ashley said. “We’re just amazed at the things he’s gone through and defeated.”