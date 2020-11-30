The Rock County Public Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths from Nov. 23 through Monday, bringing the county's steadily increasing total to 82 deaths.
COVID-19-related deaths of Rock County residents started rising steadily in October and shot up in November, with several record days for reported deaths, according to county data.
The trend mirrors the county's increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which started about the same time as deaths began increasing.
No new hospitalization data was provided Monday. Fifty-four people were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, according to the most recently available data.
The number of active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County has hovered between 2,100 and 2,600 throughout November.
As of Monday, there were 2,151 active and confirmed cases of the virus, 118 fewer than on Nov. 1, according to the data.
On Monday, 74 new coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the county's all-time total to 9,440.
The seven-day moving average of new daily reported cases has been decreasing since Nov. 17, but health officials across the nation anticipate an onslaught of new cases caused by parties and gatherings for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Officials say it takes one to two weeks for data to reflect cases that spread during specific events, meaning the effect of Thanksgiving gatherings likely won't be known until well into December, right before Christmas, when people are again expected to gather despite warnings from health officials.
While trends in new reported cases have dropped, daily positivity rates remain steadily high.
Of test results reported Monday, 34% were positive. Daily positivity rates have hovered between 30% and 40% since late October with few exceptions.
For context, Illinois' state guidelines require heightened mitigation rules once a region hits a 12% positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Illinois' Region 1, which shares a border with Rock County, has a 15% rolling positivity rate, meaning bars and restaurants cannot offer indoor service, group fitness classes are not allowed, casinos are closed, funerals are limited to 10 people, and other guidelines are being enforced.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has struggled to maintain a statewide enforcement plan for COVID-19. The Republican-dominated Legislature has challenged nearly all of his proposed mitigation efforts, and the state Supreme Court has sided with Republicans in some instances.