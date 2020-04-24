Rock County has added three refrigerated semitrailer trucks to its arsenal in the fight against COVID-19.
The trucks would be used as overflow morgue space if needed, County Administrator Josh Smith said. The trucks cost $69,432 and were purchased by Smith under the March 16 emergency declaration. Two purchases were made March 23. The third was made April 9.
Rock County contracts with Dane County for medical examiner services. After conversations with officials in Dane County a few weeks ago, it was decided that Rock County should have “surge capacity” in case the morgue is filled by a mass casualty incident such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Positive cases and deaths in Rock County are below the original projections, but the trucks can be a good resource, Smith said.
“We talked with them then that there could be hundreds of deaths, and we wanted to take precautions and make sure we had somewhere for them to go,” Smith said.
Each of the three trucks can hold 40 bodies.
Supervisor Dave Homan asked Smith at Thursday’s Rock County Board meeting about the need for the trucks and whether the county foresees that many deaths.
Smith said there was a time before positive cases surfaced in Rock County when projections showed the county could need at least that much morgue space. More recent projections have showed much lower numbers.
The trucks are available if cases begin to spike once stay-at-home restrictions are loosened or if the virus returns later this year, Smith said, adding the county could decide to sell the trucks once the COVID-19 situation is resolved.
“Depending on how well people maintain social distancing, there could be one or more spikes yet to come, and we will have resources like the trucks readily available,” Smith said.
Smith also approved the purchase of personal protective equipment for county employees.
In the coming months, the board might have to reallocate funding from another source because of pandemic-related expenditures. The county continues to look at resources such as grants and state help, Smith said.
Supervisor Bob Yeomans said Thursday that he appreciates that the county is planning ahead.
“I think you’ve done a good job at being as proactive as you can,” Yeomans said.