The Rock County Public Health Department will resume its immunization program for uninsured children Wednesday.
Immunizations are offered at the health department for children who do not have health insurance that covers immunizations, according to a news release.
Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval said in the release that it is important to prevent outbreaks of other diseases, especially as COVID-19 continues to spread through the community.
A list of recommended immunizations is available on the health department's website.
Immunization services will resume at the health department's Janesville location but not its Beloit location, according to the release.
Face coverings will be required for those receiving immunizations.
To schedule an appointment, call 608-757-5440 and leave a message.