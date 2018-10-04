JANESVILLE
Nicole Shipler says she was a “good addict.”
She found heroin at 28 years old and was addicted before she knew it.
“I was on the verge of losing my freedom. I was miserable,” Shipler said. “There were times I wish I would overdose and be done with it. … It’s just a vicious cycle.”
Now, Shipler, 33, has been sober for a year. She’ll be in court next week to regain custody of two of her daughters—ages 7 and 8—and for the first time, all three of her daughters will be together.
Shipler said a year ago, she couldn’t have imagined sharing her story. But Wednesday night, she detailed her experience for about 180 people at the third annual Rock for Recovery event.
The event, which took place at the Craig Center on the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, was sponsored by the Rock County Human Services Department and the Rock County Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Task Force.
Erin Davis, director for Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, said Rock for Recovery is one of the bigger outreach events of the year. She said it introduces individuals struggling with addiction to treatment providers and other resources.
Groups such as the Rock County Trauma Task Force, HealthNet of Rock County and the Beloit Comprehensive Treatment Center had booths at the event. Davis said about 60 people signed up for a walk before the event.
Shipler was among four keynote speakers. In an interview after the event, Shipler said she moved to Janesville from Watertown to “get away from alcohol and drugs and bad people.”
But her addiction got worse.
“From childhood, it was a rocky road, and I didn’t ever learn how to respect myself or love myself. I didn’t even like myself,” she said.
Shipler said she went to an inpatient program in Milwaukee last year when she got pregnant with her third daughter. Once her daughter was born, Shipler said she relapsed.
But she entered Rock County drug court, Narcotics Anonymous and Heroin Anonymous. Today, she’s on Vivitrol, an anti-relapse drug, and said “everything has changed.”
“I never lost my baby,” she said. “I’m working. I have my license. I have a car. I have a house. I have family that’s supportive now.
“A year ago in my addiction, I would never have spoken to anybody publicly,” Shipler said. “I didn’t even speak to family honestly. To be up here and to be able to be honest with a room full of strangers and to have nothing to hide, that’s a first for me in my whole life.”
Shipler said Rock County is a great place for addicts who want to get into recovery. The resources available—such as drug court, recovery coaches, Narcotics Anonymous, Heroin Anonymous, Celebrate Recovery and a yoga-based recovery program—are life changing.
She recommended other addicts join the programs.
“There’s plenty of resources if you’re willing to put in the work for them,” she said. “There is life after addiction. There is a way to get better. You can recover. You can get everything back and be even better than before.”
Richard Barney, a doctor who has struggled with addiction to painkillers, was another presenter at the event. He asked those in the crowd who are currently in recovery to stand.
About 26 people stood up. The crowd applauded.
“This is how we defeat addiction. The people standing are soldiers,” Barney said. “This is what recovery looks like. This is what success looks like.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse