A clinic that has provided pregnancy testing, birth control and sexually-transmitted disease care to generations of local residents is set to close Oct. 31.
First Choice Health Center, which operated in Beloit and Janesville, is especially important to people who might not otherwise afford the care. Services were provided no matter the patient’s ability to pay.
Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties, which runs the clinic, stopped offering services in Beloit on Oct. 3.
The Janesville clinic will continue through Oct. 31, said Cecilia Dever, executive director of Community Action.
People who have little or no health insurance will struggle to find the same services elsewhere, Dever said.
Dever said she has reached out to other providers, including Janesville-based Healthnet of Rock County and Beloit Area Community Health Center, to see who might be able to pick up the slack.
A letter informing patients was sent out Tuesday, Oct. 9, Dever said.
The clinic operated about 30 hours a week, most of those in Janesville but on two Wednesdays a month in Beloit, Dever said.
About 1,000 people received services in the first eight months of this year, Dever said. Numbers were higher in the past, but they have dropped off since people began getting medical coverage through the Affordable Care Act, she said.
Community Action has been supplementing clinic funding from block grants it receives, but that takes money away from the agency’s other programs, Dever said.
“At some point, we had to make a business choice, and it’s just not financially feasible anymore,” she said.
That drop in patients meant less funding for the clinic, which receives some of its funding through per-patient government reimbursements, Dever said.
“First Choice provided reproductive health services for both women and men, and it educated individuals about making healthy choices,” Dever said. “Services included testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, access to contraception for pregnancy and STI prevention and education regarding family planning and sexual health.”
It never provided abortions, and it is not allowed to counsel about abortion because of funding restrictions, Dever said.
The clinic has been in deficit for five to six years, she said, adding: “It was the best business decision for the time, even though we still believe strongly the services are still needed.”
First Choice has a budget of $620,000 this year, Dever said. Federal Title 10 funds covered $211,000 of that. That money is funneled through Planned Parenthood.
Another $47,000 from the federal Title 5 program subsidized services in Beloit.
The clinic also received money from patients who have insurance or through a state program called a family planning waiver, which reimburses the clinic for services rendered, Dever said.
First Choice began serving women in 1972, Dever said. Later, it added male patients.
Patients are mostly from the Janesville and Beloit areas, but some from Walworth County also are served.
“We don’t turn anyone down,” she said.
Rock County exceeds the state average in sexually transmitted diseases, according to state data, and in births to teenage mothers, according to a 2017 county report.
Historically, about 10 percent of the First Choice patients were younger than 18, Dever said.
Those of reproductive age can legally access most family planning services without parental consent. That includes most forms of birth control. Long-term methods of birth control, such as IUDs, require adult status or parental consent.
Healthnet also provides free medical services, although not all the services that First Choice provides.
“We are aware it’s going to be a loss to the community, especially people who do not qualify for Healthnet’s services,” said Healthnet CEO Ian Hedges.
People on Medicare or who earn more than 200 percent of the federal poverty level don’t qualify for Healthnet, Hedges said.
Healthnet has relied on First Choice for testing of sexually transmitted infections, he said.
“We are exploring other options in the community that are cost-effective and make sure our patients receive the full continuum of care,” Hedges said.
Community Action told Healthnet about the closure last week, so the search for options has just started, Hedges said.
He noted Healthnet has just embarked on a plan to expand mental-health services, and he said it needs to focus resources there.
First Choice employed two nurse practitioners, a program manager, a business manager and four medical assistants. All but one have found new jobs, and Community Action is helping the one find work, Dever said.
