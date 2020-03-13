JANESVILLE
Rock County has activated its emergency operations center to help local organizations with prevention of and preparation for COVID-19.
No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed in Rock County.
An official for Mercyhealth confirmed Thursday there are Rock County patients waiting on results.
A lean staff of Rock County emergency management officials and Rock County Public Health Department staff will operate the emergency operations center, Rock County sheriff's Sgt. Shena Kohler said.
The county is limiting how many people are working in the operations center, per recommendation of health officials to avoid large gatherings, Kohler said.
Information and work with other officials and departments will be done remotely via email and web access, Kohler said.
The emergency operations center serves as a hub of information and resources to inform people working in the field, she said.
Incident commanders for each municipality and organization will make decisions about closures or other action, Kohler said, and they can contact the emergency operations center for guidance.
"Our focus is on public information needs and resource requests," she said.
Officials working in the center will identify potential gaps and long-term effects of the disease across the county, Kohler said.
Emergency management officials are particularly concerned about protecting first responders and making sure police and fire officials have the protective equipment they need, Kohler said.
The public health department controls the operations center, and emergency management is offering support, she said.
"We spend time speaking to stakeholders and those requesting information ..." Kohler said. "Emergency operations centers are not intended to be some scary thing. It should be something we do on a regular basis to support big things."
The last time the center was activated was in 2017 during a manhunt for Joseph Jakubowski, who stole firearms from a Janesville gun store and went on the run.
The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to be a prolonged, worldwide event. The county will work closely with the health department, hospitals and municipalities, Kohler said.
Residents with questions about COVID-19 are encouraged to contact public health officials. Officials will be updating the Rock County Sheriff's Office and Rock County Public Health Department Facebook pages with new information, Kohler said.
