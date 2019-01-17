JANESVILLE
HealthNet of Rock County will host its 13th annual Pairings That Please culinary event Jan. 26.
The event, which funds 10 percent of the nonprofit's operating budget, starts at 6 p.m. at the Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive.
This year's event is more important than in years past because the free nonprofit clinic saw a 10 percent increase in patient visits last year and it hopes to increase its behavioral health options, CEO Ian Hedges said in a news release.
The fundraiser features hors d'oeuvres paired with wine and beer, music by Jazzguise and a silent auction. Tickets are $100.
For more information, visit healthnet-rock.org.
