JANESVILLE

HealthNet of Rock County will host its 13th annual Pairings That Please culinary event Jan. 26.

The event, which funds 10 percent of the nonprofit's operating budget, starts at 6 p.m. at the Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive.

This year's event is more important than in years past because the free nonprofit clinic saw a 10 percent increase in patient visits last year and it hopes to increase its behavioral health options, CEO Ian Hedges said in a news release.

The fundraiser features hors d'oeuvres paired with wine and beer, music by Jazzguise and a silent auction. Tickets are $100.

For more information, visit healthnet-rock.org.