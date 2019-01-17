01STOCK_STETHESCOPE_2

JANESVILLE

HealthNet of Rock County will host its 13th annual Pairings That Please culinary event Jan. 26.

The event, which funds 10 percent of the nonprofit's operating budget, starts at 6 p.m. at the Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive.

This year's event is more important than in years past because the free nonprofit clinic saw a 10 percent increase in patient visits last year and it hopes to increase its behavioral health options, CEO Ian Hedges said in a news release.

The fundraiser features hors d'oeuvres paired with wine and beer, music by Jazzguise and a silent auction. Tickets are $100.

For more information, visit healthnet-rock.org.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse