BELOIT
Community Health Systems has launched a new group-based substance abuse program, a first for the nonprofit health care center.
The Origins Substance Abuse Treatment Program was created to help those struggling with drug and alcohol addictions, a problem that has grown during the coronavirus pandemic, said Stephen Smith, chief operating officer for Beloit-based Community Health Systems.
Community Health Systems officials have wanted to offer a substance abuse program since the organization opened its mental health clinic about a year ago, Smith said.
The program connects addicts to individualized counseling to help them identify the root causes of their addictions, work through trauma and learn coping skills that will help them become less reliant on substances, said Don Knight, behavioral health director.
The program also will offer family and group sessions, which will help addicts learn from one another and provide a sense of community, Knight said.
There is stigma attached to addiction, which is often amplified by isolation. A group setting makes people realize they are not alone, he said.
Smith said the pandemic has exacerbated the need for additional substance abuse treatment resources.
The pandemic has caused many people to feel isolated, anxious or depressed, prompting some to turn to drugs or alcohol as coping mechanisms. For some, it was a relapse into old behaviors, Knight said.
Origins is an outpatient treatment program best suited for people looking to manage addiction and address mental health concerns, Smith said.
The outpatient format allows participants to immediately begin applying the skills they learn to everyday life, Knight said.
Community Health Systems is currently accepting registrations. The program can accommodate two groups of eight to 12 people at a time.
Participation is not free, but Community Health Systems accepts insurance and offers sliding fees, which might allow for discounted rates depending on an individual’s financial circumstances.
An enrolling counselor is available to help connect people with health insurance programs, Knight said.
Group sessions will be held three times a week with both daytime and evening sessions available.
Services will be offered virtually because of the pandemic. In-person services will be offered when it is deemed safe to do so.