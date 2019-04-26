01STOCK_PRESCIPTIONDRUGS

Rock County residents looking to safely dispose of expired or unwanted prescription drugs will have multiple opportunities Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Law enforcement agencies across the county will man drug drop-off locations in Janesville, the town of Beloit, Evansville, Edgerton and Orfordville on Saturday, according to a news release.

Prescription and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, nonaerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials and pet medications will be accepted, according to the release.

Medications should be removed from their containers and placed in the disposal box or into clear, sealable plastic bags.

Liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging, according to the release.

Illegal drugs, needles, sharps, aerosol cans, biohazardous materials, mercury thermometers, personal care products and household hazardous waste will not be accepted.

Locations for the take-back day include:

Janesville: 1 to 3 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 3900 Deerfield Drive.

Town of Beloit: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the police department, 1133 E. Inman Parkway, Beloit.

Evansville: 9 a.m. to noon at Creekside Place, 102 Maple St.

Edgerton: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the police department, 215 W. Fulton St.

Orfordville: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the police department, 303 E. Beloit St.

