JANESVILLE
Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change has been named a Champion of Youth Mental Health First Aid by the National Council for Behavioral Health.
The agency honored certain organizations for hosting five or more Youth Mental Health First Aid classes between June and September, according to a news release.
Youth Mental Health First Aid teaches participants how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health or substance use problems in young people, according to the release.
The Janesville organization has offered such courses for three years, according to the release.
For more information, visit jm4c.org or contact Xandi Finn at 608-741-2105 or xfinn@jm4c.org.
