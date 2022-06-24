As music stands were set up in preparation for a patriotic concert at the pavilion adjacent to the Rock County courthouse on Friday night, the sentiment was not shared a few hundred feet up the hill.
There, dozens of people rallied in anger and frustration following the Supreme Court of the United State’s ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade, a nearly five-decade old precedent that used multiple areas of the U.S. Constitution to guarantee the right to access an abortion, by a vote of 6-3, with the conservative bloc of the court ruling that the court overstepped in the 1973 case.
Without the recognized constitutional right to an abortion, the state will revert back to its abortion ban passed in 1849 that outlaws virtually all kinds of abortion. The law makes it a felony to perform an abortion, and only allows an exception for “therapeutic” abortions where the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant person’s life.
For some pregnancy conditions, an abortion procedure called dilation and curettage is the only way to save the life of the pregnant person. With ectopic pregnancies and incomplete miscarriages, for example, the surgery is the only way to prevent a patient from experiencing organ rupture or septic infections.
The protest, which started off as a handful of people just before 5 p.m., grew to more than five dozen people near the end as residents from Janesville, Beloit and surrounding areas showed up to share their frustrations, chant and let out a collective scream.
“This ruling was no surprise, and I have never been shocked by the long game that conservatives have been playing in this country,” Rock County Board Sup. Janelle Crary said during the protest. “The days of apathy are over. The days of conciliatory conversation are over. The days of hiding behind our privileges in our closed doors are done.”
City of Beloit Ald. Clinton Anderson addressed the men in the crowd, encouraging them to talk to the people in their life about it and to not shy away from the topic even if it made them feel uncomfortable.
“We've been afraid to talk about women's health and we treat it as taboo. Heck, most of us men are probably still afraid to go get pads and tampons,” he said. “We need to normalize that that's okay, that is life, that is human function. We need to stop treating (reproductive health) like it's not something we should talk about.”
Protesters also looked to the Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurrence, which stated he felt the court should consider remanding rights such as same-sex marriage and access to birth control back to state legislatures, as a warming to what would come next.
The concurrence struck a nerve with Janesville’s protesters, as almost all who spoke stated that if they didn’t fight now, they would be at risk of losing protections.
“While striking down abortion rights, extremists on the Supreme Court made it clear that the underlying precedents that protect the right to contraception, the right to same sex marriage and same sex relationships, that those aren't safe either,” state Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) told the crowd. “We cannot rely on those precedents, even though we still have those rulings enforced here today.”
Reactions to the Supreme Court’s ruling by state and federal politicians were split down party lines. Democrats Gov. Tony Evers decried the court’s decision, saying in a tweet that abortion is “deeply personal decision without interference from politicians who don’t know anything about their life circumstances.” The three leading Republican gubernatorial candidates cheered the Supreme Court’s ruling, saying it was a victory for the pro-life movement in protecting the right to life for the unborn.
Abortion remains legal in neighboring states Illinois and Minnesota. A group of independent doctors plans to open a Rockford-based clinic to provide pill-based abortions and eventually surgical abortions as they anticipate in influx of patients from Wisconsin, a June 24 Wisconsin State Journal story stated.