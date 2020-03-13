JANESVILLE
Mercyhealth has updated its visitor guidelines and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital is offering free virtual visits in response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville and the system's hospitals in Walworth; Harvard, Illinois; and on Rockton Avenue in Rockford, Illinois, have made these changes, effective Friday:
- No visitors younger than 18 are allowed.
- Anyone showing flu-like symptoms, including a fever higher than 100 degrees, runny nose, coughing, sneezing, headache, body aches, chills, fatigue, sore throat, vomiting and diarrhea, will not be allowed to visit patients.
- One visitor is allowed per patient at a time.
Exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations.
Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford, Illinois, will allow two visitors at a time in its neonatal and pediatric units. Siblings will not be allowed.
Beginning Saturday, SSM Health will offer free virtual evaluations for those concerned they have symptoms of or might have been exposed to COVID-19, according to a news release.
Evaluations are available at ssmhealth.com/covid-19.
The evaluations begin with questions about symptoms and exposure. Patients will be connected with a provider and sent to the nearest testing facility if testing is recommended.