181017_SEARCH
Buy Now

Beloit Turner High School graduate Cris Carrillo holds a tray of cookies he helps prepare in the mornings as part of his internship with Project SEARCH. Carrillo is one of eight interns involved in the project, a one-year work preparation program for young people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

Cris Carrillo walked out of the Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center's kitchen with a red Playmate lunchbox in hand and a hairnet on his head.

It was the end of 19-year-old Carillo's workday, part of which he spent prepping salads and desserts for the hospital cafeteria.

Carrillo is one of eight interns selected for the hospital's first year as a Project SEARCH workplace partner.

Project SEARCH is a national program that provides work internships to high school seniors and recent high school graduates with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The nine-month program aims to give participants skills and confidence to participate independently in the workforce, said Kathy Harris, vice president of people and culture at Mercyhealth.

The program was developed in Cincinnati in 1996, according to its website.

It reached Wisconsin in 2008, Christopher Hagerup, deputy secretary for the state Department of Workforce Development, said at a media event Tuesday.

Since its Wisconsin debut, 630 interns have completed the program throughout the state, Hagerup said. Eighty-eight percent of Wisconsin's interns found full-time work after the program.

Mercyhealth is the first workplace in Rock County to partner with the program, said Trish Reed, a hospital spokeswoman.

The hospital's Project SEARCH committee has been planning for the program for two and a half years.

Interns split their days between classroom instruction and hands-on work in various departments throughout the hospital, including food service and the pharmacy, said Amy Kniffin, program instructor.

Each intern works side by side with a mentor partner, she said.

Hakim Salaam, chef manager at the hospital, said pairing interns with the right mentors who have strong leadership skills is key to the program's success.

Kitchen interns can learn communications skills, how to work with others, safe food handling and sanitation, Salaam said.

Carrillo is a recent graduate of Beloit Turner High School.

His favorite part of the job is prepping cookies and spending time with co-workers. The hardest part of the job, he said, is learning to communicate and follow directions.

Carrillo said he hopes to eventually get a job as a paraprofessional helping other kids with disabilities.

Tags

Reporter - Milton, Edgerton, Albany, Brodhead, Evansville, Footville, Orfordville, health

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse