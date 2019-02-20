01STOCK_STETHESCOPE_2

JANESVILLE

Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville has been reverified as a Level II trauma center for the fourth time since 2009.

The reverification was approved by the verification review committee, an ad hoc committee of the American College of Surgeons' Committee on Trauma, according to a news release.

Verified trauma centers must meet criteria that ensure their trauma care capability and institutional performance as outlined by the trauma committee, according to the release.

The hospital must be reverified every three years, the release states.

According to the American Trauma Society, characteristics of Level II trauma centers include:

  • 24-hour immediate coverage by general surgeons and specialty coverage such as orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology and critical care.
  • Tertiary care such as cardiac surgery, hemodialysis and microvascular surgery, which may be referred to a Level I trauma center.
  • Trauma prevention and continuing education programs for staff.
  • A comprehensive quality assessment program.

Tags

Reporter - Milton, Edgerton, Albany, Brodhead, Evansville, Footville, Orfordville, health

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse