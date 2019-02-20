JANESVILLE

Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville has been reverified as a Level II trauma center for the fourth time since 2009.

The reverification was approved by the verification review committee, an ad hoc committee of the American College of Surgeons' Committee on Trauma, according to a news release.

Verified trauma centers must meet criteria that ensure their trauma care capability and institutional performance as outlined by the trauma committee, according to the release.

The hospital must be reverified every three years, the release states.

According to the American Trauma Society, characteristics of Level II trauma centers include: