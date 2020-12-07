JANESVILLE
After a year of uncertainty and challenges, the star on the Love Light Tree outside Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center will honor those who have died of COVID-19 as well as hospital employees who fight the virus and keep people healthy.
This is the 35th year of the Christmas tree, which the hospital puts up each year to honor people in the community. Mercyhealth held its dedication ceremony Monday outside the hospital. Twenty to 30 people attended.
Each light on the tree shines in memory of someone and represents a $3 donation to the hospital. Donations are used for three Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers community service projects: Wigs for Patients, Meals on Wheels and Hospitality House.
Nancy Leafblad, hospital chaplain, spoke Monday of the strength and dedication of employees and those who have died during the pandemic.
“Every year, whether it’s an extraordinary year or a boringly normal year. ... every year needs heroes—brave individuals and groups who have come to understand that they are present for such a time as this. We are surrounded by these people, and the star on the tree this year honors them,” Leafblad said.
“We honor all the staff at Mercy Hospital who are here for such a time as this. You are our heroes. Our help when so much is required. During the global pandemic, you have placed yourselves in harm's way each day, caring for patients both with and without the virus, making sure the building is cleaned thoroughly, equipment and processes running as they should. We thank you, and we applaud you,” she said.
“We would also like to acknowledge those who have died during the pandemic, remembering them and their families in their grief.”