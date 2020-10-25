JANESVILLE
Bill West has known he has AFib since he got a physical exam to work at the Belvidere, Illinois, Chrysler plant when he was 18.
The periodic speedy and erratic heart rate was no problem for a long time, but the condition caught up to the 71-year-old Whitewater retiree in recent years. Like millions of other Americans, he had to take blood thinners.
AFib, or atrial fibrillation, causes blood particles called platelets to circulate in the heart, where they can stick together and form clots. Clots can break off and travel to the brain, where they can plug a blood vessel, causing strokes. Strokes can cause brain damage, paralysis or death.
Blood thinners reduce the stroke risk, but they can cause bleeding, sometimes through bodily orifices. And thinned blood makes it difficult to stop a wound from bleeding.
But prescribing blood thinners was about all doctors could do for West until a device called Watchman was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2016.
About five years ago, West started getting uncontrollable shaking in his legs. Sometimes he would fall while walking. Doctors diagnosed it as a nerve problem. He was tested and tested again and again with no clear diagnosis, he said.
Eventually, a neurologist referred West to Dr. Imdad Ahmed, a Mercyhealth cardiac electrophysiologist.
Ahmed installed a heart monitor called a loop recorder under the skin near West’s heart, 24/7. The recorder downloaded West’s heart rhythms, which were transmitted to a clinic at Mercyhealth.
One day, the recorder showed West’s heart rate dropping to 20 per minute. The clinic called and asked what he had felt at the time, 4:15 a.m. Nothing at all, he said. He was sleeping.
But the exceedingly low heart rate could lead to a stroke or heart attack, and the condition was getting worse. Something had to be done, Ahmed told him. Two things, actually.
Ahmed first installed a micro-pacemaker in West’s heart. That kept his heart beating at a good, steady beat.
Ahmed also suggested a Watchman. He told West the risks: damage to blood vessels or heart from the procedures, a risk of stroke, and reactions to anesthesia or other drugs. But the risks are usually in the 1% to 2% range, Ahmed said.
The Watchman is for AFib not caused by a heart valve problem, but that was not West’s problem.
If it worked, West would never have to take blood thinners such as Warfarin again. Only low-dose aspirin.
Getting rid of one of his pills was a big motivator for West. He has a fear of ending up like some people he has known, who have what looks like a pharmacy on the tops of their dressers.
“We decided right then and there that the dangers were so slight that I’d be a good candidate,” West recalled.
The procedure typically takes 30 to 60 minutes, Ahmed said. The patient is kept overnight for monitoring. West got the treatment three months ago.
Like so many other procedures these days, a Watchman delivered through a tube that is inserted into a vein in the groin.
The Watchman opens like an umbrella in the heart and is lodged in a pouch-like cavity in the heart called the left atrial appendage.
Think of the Watchman as a coffee filter, Ahmed said. It is designed to remain in the body for the rest of West’s life, filtering blood, removing blood-clotting material before it can be pumped out to the rest of the body.
“I’m pretty happy with the results,” West said. “I’m still having some of these neurological symptoms. … I’m feeling a whole lot better. I have more energy. I’ve actually been out trying do a bit of walking.”
Ahmed said the pacemaker is what makes West feel stronger. The Watchman’s effects are more subtle but could be lifesaving. It catches clots so they don’t move into the bloodstream, allowing West to stop taking blood thinners after about six months.
Mercyhealth hired Ahmed in 2016, soon after Ahmed completed his electrophysiology training, and built an electrophysiology lab, Ahmed said. It took years to meet FDA rules so Mercyhealth could host Watchman procedures. Those rules include the capability of performing complex heart procedures.
Mercyhealth in Janesville is one of three places in Wisconsin that Ahmed knows that install Watchmans. The others are University Hospital in Madison and the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
Mercyhealth officials didn't know the cost of the procedure or the device specifically, as out-of-pocket costs are determined by insurance. West said he hadn't received the bills yet.
Ahmed has performed 19 of the procedures, none with immediate post-procedure problems, he said. Patients must stay on blood thinners for about six months afterward, but eventually, they can stop, and the only drug they must take after that is low-dose aspirin.
Patients save on blood-thinner costs for the rest of their lives, and the risk of serious bleeding goes away, too.
Two kinds of people are good candidates for Watchman, Ahmed said. They are those with AFib who are at high risk for strokes, such as those with diabetes or hypertension, or people on blood thinners who are more likely to be wounded on the job, such as construction workers.
Ahmed said the procedure is considered safe, based on data the FDA continues to collect. He expects it will become more widespread in years to come.
Meanwhile, West still experiences shaking in his legs, although not as bad as it once was. Once Ahmed is satisfied the Watchman is working as it should, West hopes neurologists can figure out what’s causing that.