A building renovation will help Mercyhealth care for more patients with kidney issues.
Mercyhealth on Thursday announced an expansion at its Janesville campus that is scheduled to be completed in spring 2023. The 30,000 square-foot expansion will add a third floor to the Michael Berry Building, located at 1000 Mineral Point Ave.
“This important expansion is an example of our continued commitment to the health and well-being of the people in Janesville and surrounding communities,” Javon R. Bea, Mercyhealth President/CEO said in a news release. “We look forward to bringing this next level of care to our patients.”
The expansion will cost more than $10 million, and it includes a new 12,000 square-foot dialysis and nephrology center that will have the capacity to serve twice as many patients as the current dialysis center.
The dialysis and nephrology center will treat people of all ages facing kidney problems, an increasing service need, said Therese Michels, Mercyhealth media relations specialist.
Elderly patients are more likely to have kidney problems. According to a 2012 study, chronic kidney disease affects 47% of people age 70 and over in the U.S., compared to 4% of people age 20 to 39.
Michels said additional health care jobs at Mercyhealth will be required to treat additional patients.
The new floor will feature natural light and be connected by skywalk to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, according to the news release.
The expansion is the first significant addition at the Mercyhealth Janesville campus in a few years. In 2019, Mercyhealth spent more than $20 million and invested in its cardiovascular, vascular and cardiology programs; improved its radiology and ophthalmology services; and added a plastic surgery, skin and laser center.
In recent years, Mercyhealth has also opened a new child and adolescent day treatment facility and added a linear accelerator to aid in cancer treatment.
