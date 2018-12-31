JANESVILLE
Mercyhealth has launched a program that allows patients virtual access to medical providers for urgent care.
Mercyhealth Virtual Visit lets patients connect from home to primary care providers using a computer, smartphone or tablet, according to a news release.
Patients will have access to services normally provided in urgent care clinics, according to the release.
The virtual service is recommended for patients experiencing:
- Stuffy and runny nose
- Allergies
- Sore throat
- Eye infection
- Cough
- Painful urination
- Lower back pain
- Joint pain or strains
- Minor skin problems
Providers can diagnose, prescribe medication and suggest follow-up care through the virtual program. Patients and providers will communicate via video during the visit.
Wisconsin providers are available virtually from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Illinois providers are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
The cost per online visit is $49, according to the release. Payment will be accepted via credit card at the time of the visit.
The service can be accessed at MercyhealthVirtualVisitNow.org or via the Mercyhealth Virtual Visit Now app available at the Apple App store or Google Play.
