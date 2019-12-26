JANESVILLE

Mercyhealth is accepting grant applications for its 2020 autism support funds and for its scholarship funds.

Mercyhealth Development Foundation grants financial assistance for families who care for children ages 2 to 21 who have autism, according to a news release.

Applicants must present documentation of a verified diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, a completed application and necessary financial documentation before Jan. 31 to be considered for funding, according to the release.

The foundation gives $500 to $1,000 grants quarterly. Recipients may reapply each quarter.

Applications can be completed online at foundation.mercyhealthsystem.org.

High school seniors and adults in Rock or Walworth counties in Wisconsin or McHenry County, Illinois, pursuing a career in healthcare can apply for scholarships through the Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers.

Scholarships between $500 and $1,000 will be given to several recipients for a total of $16,000 awarded, according to a news release.

Adults must be enrolled in a college or university to apply, according to the release.

Applications must be complete by 4 p.m. Feb. 28 at onlinemercy.com/applications.