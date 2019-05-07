JANESVILLE

A Janesville woman’s estate is suing SSM St. Mary’s and Dean Clinic, claiming workers broke her upper arm when moving her during treatment.

The estate of Patricia Ann Miller, formerly of 507 Kentucky Drive, claims Miller’s humerus broke when she was being lifted onto a table for a CT scan in the radiology department at Dean Clinic–East in Janesville on Dec. 14, 2016, according to the lawsuit filed in Rock County Court.

Medical personnel didn’t follow “appropriate standards of medical care,” leading to the bone breaking, the lawsuit alleges.

The health care organizations suggest that Miller was suffering from a condition that led to the injury, among other defenses.

The suit says the defendants failed to adequately supervise Miller’s treatment. None of the workers involved in the incident is named in the lawsuit. They are listed as co-defendants John Doe and Jane Doe.

The suit alleges Miller suffered pain from the time of the injury until she died Feb. 27, 2017, suffered permanent injuries as well as mental and “emotional sorrow and anguish” and incurred medical expenses until her death.

The lawsuit does not claim that the injury led to her death. She died one week before her 64th birthday, according to the suit.

Dean/St. Mary’s in its response denied the allegations or said the organizations don’t have enough information to form a belief about the allegations. The response also claims:

Miller’s injuries “were the natural consequence of her underlying disease process” or “superseding or intervening causes.” The disease is not named.

Miller “may have failed to exercise reasonable care for her own well being.”

The estate failed to name all parties necessary for a resolution and failed to follow the requirements in Wisconsin’s health care liability statute.

Sandra K. Miller of Janesville is named as the estate's personal representative.

The suit says Dean Clinic-Janesville East and St. Mary’s Accountable Care Organization owe Miller’s estate compensation to be determined at trial plus costs and “any further relief the court deems necessary and appropriate.”