Two years after the spread of COVID-19 began shutting down institutions across the country, local health officials are expressing some optimism about the future of the pandemic.
They’re not yet ready to declare victory, however.
The disease has claimed nearly 1 million lives in the U.S. and more than 6 million worldwide, but as the U.S. enters a third year of pandemic living, caseloads are dropping and local hospitals no longer are at or above capacity.
During the first week of March, there were 12 new cases per day in Rock County, drastically lower than the 120 to 150 in February. The drop is even steeper compared with late 2021, when the omicron variant of the virus contributed to nearly 500 COVID-19 cases per day during December and January.
Rock County epidemiologist Nick Zupan told The Gazette he is encouraged by the latest data his department is tracking, saying it presents a positive outlook for what a possible post-pandemic reality would look like. The ideal situation is for COVID-19 to reach an endemic phase and to start being treated as a virus similar to the seasonal flu.
“What we see is the diminishing in the number of cases, and that’s certainly what we’re seeing right now is the tail end of that omicron wave,” he said.
Kathi Glenn, chief nursing officer for SSM Health, advised that the coronavirus isn’t going away anytime soon. One of the most important factors in minimizing the spread, she said, is to continue to maintain good hygiene and use good judgment when people are ill.
“(If) it’s flu season, maybe you’re going to put on a mask when you go to the store; you’re just going to start doing it,” Glenn said. “Whereas two years ago, I don’t think I owned a box of masks at home.”
The county has begun to relax mask recommendations based on CDC guidance, and Zupan said the health department will track data according to new metrics the CDC laid out recently.
Those include looking at case transmission and COVID-19-related hospital admissions.
Outside of the CDC’s updated metrics, the health department will continue to track vaccination coverage and wastewater, something Zupan notes is a key factor in early detection of possible changes in COVD-19 transmission.
Glenn said SSM will continue to implement the guidelines they’ve operated under throughout the pandemic. Masks will still be required for staff and patients, and visitors will be limited to one per patient, with the exception of those seeing patients with critical ailments.
“There is no cure; all we can do is symptom management,” Glenn said.
From day one, Glenn said her facilities have been diligent in keeping both staff and patients safe at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville. As a result of a concerted effort with other sister hospitals within SSM’s network across four states, she said there were never personal protection equipment supply shortages.
“As being part of a larger health care system as SSM is, is, you know, the advantages is having that support of a larger system,” Glenn said.
She credited a majority of the hospital’s successes to mitigation efforts such as employees regularly donning PPE and wearing masks, in addition to increasing vaccination rates among both patients and staff.
“We have not had one employee that has gotten COVID-19 from a patient, which is amazing,” Glenn said. “It really speaks to understanding that the science does work.”
Zupan is looking forward to what’s in store with respect to the virus’s current downward trajectory. He suggested people take advantage of the time as the county comes out of the omicron wave and cases are low.
“Right now, the numbers are good, and the trends are moving in the right direction,” he said. “It’s important to kind of celebrate and acknowledge that the past two years have been pretty difficult for us.”