JANESVILLE ^p

Rising infant mortality rates, particularly for black babies, is a crisis statewide and in Rock County, said Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville.

A couple dozen women at the Janesville Woman’s Club shook their heads and sighed Tuesday as Kolste discussed the racial disparity between babies who survive and babies who die before turning 1 year old in Wisconsin.

Kolste was the speaker at the “tackling women’s health at the Capitol” luncheon hosted by the American Association of University Women.

The representative, who announced last week she will not run for re-election, spoke about health care issues that affect women in Rock County.

The state Legislature made a huge mistake, costing thousands of people access to health care, by not approving Medicaid expansion this summer, Kolste said.

Gov. Tony Evers hoped to use money from Medicaid expansion to help high-risk mothers get more access to health care and provide doulas to pregnant women. Doulas help women through pregnancy and the first couple years of their babies’ lives, Kolste said.

Locally, cuts to funding for the former First Choice Clinic in Janesville has prevented low- and moderate-income women from getting pap smears, mammograms and other women’s health checks, Kolste said.

Another failure, in Kolste’s opinion, was the Legislature’s denial of a bill that would have given a tax credit to people who are caretakers for children, elderly people or people with disabilities.

The state does not value caregivers, Kolste said. Many certified nursing assistants make $10 an hour, which makes it appealing to work other jobs that are less physically and emotionally demanding.

Nursing home and care facilities need help, and the state has been unwilling to do so, Kolste said.

Many people have to quit their jobs to care for people at home, resulting in financial hardship, Kolste said.

Many of the women in the crowd had concerns about how expensive health care has become.

There is little to no transparency in health care, meaning nobody knows what health care costs. They only know how much they are charged, Kolste said.

Kolste will leave the Legislature knowing she made small advancements in health care across the state by supporting bills to expand telemedicine, track opioid prescriptions and regulate pharmacy benefit managers, she said.

When asked what she thinks of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for all” plan, Kolste chuckled.

“I’m not going there,” she said.