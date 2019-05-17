JANESVILLE

Both of Janesville's hospitals were recognized with Safety Net Partner of the Year awards from the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

The award honors health systems that have made "an exceptional investment in the work of free clinics" in the state, according to a news release.

HealthNet of Rock County CEO Ian Hedges nominated the health systems for the awards, according to the release.

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville worked with HealthNet for its Giving Tuesday fundraiser by matching $4,000 in community donations.

Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, donates its family medicine residents to HealthNet to treat patients.

“The support these systems have provided to HealthNet of Rock County and the needy patients they serve is truly impressive," WAFCC Executive Director Dennis Skrajewski said. "It is through partnerships such as these that we can care for the uninsured/underinsured in our communities.”