JANESVILLE
HealthNet of Rock County has renamed its medical clinic in Janesville after its late medical adviser, Dr. Rex Kolste.
Kolste died unexpectedly April 21 after serving as the free clinic’s medical director for nearly 15 years.
A new plaque outside the clinic states that Kolste “led with benevolence and advocated for those who were most vulnerable. … Thousands of underserved individuals were impacted by Dr. Kolste’s work, and this clinic is a testament to how he practiced medicine.”
The nonprofit held a private dedication ceremony Tuesday to make the change official.
Kolste, beloved by many patients and co-workers, died of a heart attack at age 66. He was director of Mercyhealth’s Family Medicine Residency Program and was instrumental in having residents provide services to HealthNet patients.
The formerly named HealthNet Medical Clinic has been at 23 W. Milwaukee St. since 1994, where it moved soon after the organization was established.
“Our board of directors and senior management team unanimously felt it was imperative to name our clinic after a man who donated thousands of hours in patient care to our organization,” said HealthNet CEO Ian Hedges. “He always delivered medical care with kindness, understanding and thoroughness. This new clinic name is a reflection of our desire to continue delivering services in that manner.”
HealthNet is looking for a new building, with hopes of moving in 2022. Hedges said that the new location’s name will be evaluated at that time.
“We want to make sure, given the circumstances, that Dr. Kolste’s legacy will be honored and that we are living by he values he exuded every day,” Hedges said.