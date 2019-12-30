JANESVILLE

When the calendar flips to a new year, crowds of people inevitably flock to the nearest gym or search for diet tips to help them lose weight.

Losing weight might be the most popular New Year’s resolution, and that’s OK.

But for those who don’t need to or are not interested in losing weight, there are other resolutions they can make to achieve a healthier lifestyle, said Hachi Wilkinson, a clinical dietitian at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.

Many people try to make dramatic life changes with their resolutions, Wilkinson said.

However, sticking to small changes over time can create healthy habits that won’t die after a week. She recommends setting moderate goals each month to stay on track.

Wilkinson’s five recommendations for healthy resolutions include:

Get enough sleep.

Spend less time looking at screens.

Drink more water.

Spend at least 10 minutes outside or walking.

Eat more fruits and vegetables.

Sleep is essential to health and wellness. Wilkinson recommends adults get seven to eight hours of restful sleep each night.

Some people might consider reducing their caffeine intake to be a good New Year’s resolution.

Caffeine is not inherently bad if consumed in moderation. But people who think they are consuming too much should look at their reasons for using caffeine and tackle the root cause, which likely is not enough sleep, Wilkinson said.

Less screen time can help people sleep better. Blue light from phones, computers and other screens disrupts sleep quality, said Wilkinson, who recommends not using a phone or watching TV for a half-hour or an hour before bed.

Many people scroll through their phones while eating, which can lead to overeating, Wilkinson said. Mindful eating can help people realize when they have had enough.

Staying hydrated is key to helping your body eliminate toxins and waste, Wilkinson said.

Drinking a half-gallon of water a day can cause minor weight loss because it helps the body release water weight, she said.

Adding lemon, cucumber or other fruits or vegetables to water can help people who want more flavor in what they drink, Wilkinson said.

Drinking a glass of room-temperature water first thing in the morning kick starts the body’s digestive system and will help people get going through their day, Wilkinson said.

Ultimately, she said, the keys to creating successful habits are keeping a positive mindset and focusing on feeling healthier and happier rather than on numbers on the scale.