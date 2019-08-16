JANESVILLE

The House of Mercy Homeless Center has received the 2019 Dick Davidson NOVA Award from the American Hospital Association.

The award recognizes hospitals and health systems for efforts to improve community health through health care, economic or social initiatives, according to a news release.

Since it opened in 1996, the House of Mercy has provided more than 170,000 nights of shelter to people in need of stable housing. The shelter has helped more than 6,600 women, children and families, Mercyhealth CEO Javon Bea said in the release.

The House of Mercy aims to provide short-term emergency shelter to those who need it and works with community partners to help clients address the causes of their homelessness, according to the release.

“By developing effective partnerships with all sectors of the community, this year’s award winners are true leaders who are innovating new ways to address some of our most pressing health challenges," Rick Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association, said in the release.