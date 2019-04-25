JANESVILLE

Programs to help people manage chronic pain, promote healthy eating and prevent youth vaping received 2019 mini-grants from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.

Building a Safer Evansville, All Saints Community Programs and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change will receive $5,000 each for programs that align with the hospital’s 2019-21 health priorities: substance abuse, obesity and tobacco use.

Building a Safer Evansville and Healthy Edgerton have teamed up to bring a program called Healthy Living With Chronic Pain to rural communities.

The six-week program started at the state Institute for Healthy Aging, said Jen Braun, executive director of Building a Safer Evansville.

The local program will be run by local people who have experienced chronic pain, Braun said. They will offer tools and techniques for managing pain at a two-and-a-half hour weekly class.

Chronic pain management is tied to substance abuse because many people who abuse heroin and other drugs start by becoming addicted to prescription painkillers, Braun said.

The two organizations will take referrals from local hospitals, clinics and community organizations, she said. The program will be free for participants and likely will offer incentives for people to sign up.

Braun hopes to start the classes in August.

The healthy eating initiative comes from All Saints Anglican Church.

The Rev. Earl Sias said some children who attend the church’s performing arts and after-school programs get their only consistent meals at school.

To combat that, the church started offering meals to all participants in its after-school programs, including the Academy Singers and Academy Athletes, Sias said.

With the grant, the church will bring in a local chef to prepare locally-sourced, organic meals for the programs every Sunday. It will also send families information on how to cook healthy meals at home, said Sarah Lee, who works with the after-school program.

Sias hopes giving families access to and information about healthy food will help drive down obesity in Rock County.

Erin Davis, director of Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, can make a strong case that vaping is one of the fastest-growing health concerns locally and nationally.

To prevent vaping among teens, Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change and other Rock County health coalitions will develop a targeted YouTube ad that will play across Rock County, warning youths of the dangers of vaping, Davis said.

Davis said the groups also will use their grant to create carts that can be taken to schools, libraries and other public places to teach people about the substances they introduce into their bodies when they vape.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the aerosol that results from vaping can contain such substances as nicotine, nickel, tin, lead and diacetyl, a chemical linked to lung cancer.