HealthNet of Rock County will participate in the 2021 #GivingTuesday campaign Nov. 30. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville is matching every donation up to $4,000 this year, according to a HealthNet news release.
HealthNet of Rock County plans to turn every $1 donated into $6.60 worth of care. This past year, HealthNet provided 9,148 patient visits and 3,440 COVID-19 vaccines.
“The impact from the support of SSM Health and the community will help save lives,” HealthNet CEO Ian Hedges said. “All of Rock County can thrive when everyone comes together, especially when it is to meet the health care needs of the uninsured and underinsured.”
“We are thrilled to be partnering with HealthNet again this year for Giving Tuesday,” said Megan Timm, community health manager at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. “With access to care and mental health being our top health priorities, we know the importance of HealthNet’s role in serving those most marginalized in Rock County while obtaining not only low cost, but quality healthcare with trusted healthcare professionals.”
Donations can be made by credit card at healthnet-rock.org/donate, by calling 608-314-1923, or by mailing a check to HealthNet of Rock County Inc., 23 W. Milwaukee St., Suite 201, Janesville, WI 53548.
