HealthNet of Rock County has finished raising the money it needed to open its new Janesville facility, the free clinic's CEO announced Saturday.
During the nonprofit's Pairings that Please event Saturday night, CEO Ian Hedges said it raised $4.4 million to allow staff and services to the new site at 113 S. Franklin St.
The total was more than HealthNet's original goal, which was adjusted because of lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"HealthNet has learned much as it has been on the 'front lines' providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic," Hedges said in a news release. "This includes identifying a small number of additional items that would be helpful in the new building, if additional funds were able to be raised." Such items could include a patient notification system for the pharmacy, point-of-care lab testing equipment and durable waiting room chairs.
Any additional money raised will be split between an endowment and a building trust fund for future repairs and property maintenance, according to the release.
In December, HealthNet said its new clinic would be able to double and triple their medical services capacity and dental services. The move will allow HealthNet to add a women's health clinic, a dental exam room for people with developmental disabilities and limited laboratory services, according to the release.
The organization is also adding a new behavioral health clinic and will offer individual and group therapy, bilingual therapy, peer support, and a women-focused addiction treatment program, the first of its kind in the county, the release said.
HealthNet staff will also be trained in brainspotting and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, which are considered the gold standard in responding to post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the release.
