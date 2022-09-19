A bat from Rock County tested positive for rabies at the state hygiene lab, the Rock County Public Health Department said Monday.
Finding a rabid bat in the county is not uncommon but serves as a reminder that the disease, which affects the nervous systems of humans and other mammals and can lead to death, is present in local wildlife, according to a health department news release.
The rabies virus is transmitted through direct contact, usually a bite, from an animal carrying it. It is regularly found in wild raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes, but bats cause the majority of cases in humans, the health department said.
Preventing the spread of rabies starts with avoiding wild or stray animals and learning how to detect symptoms of rabies in animals, such as excessive drooling, aggression or unusual behavior (a raccoon out during the day, for instance), the health department said. Pet owners should keep their animals’ rabies vaccinations up to date.
People who have been in contact with wildlife or unfamiliar animals, especially if bitten or scratched, should talk with a health care provider about their rabies risk, the health department said.Also, bite or scratch wounds should be thoroughly washed with soap and water and should get medical attention as soon as possible, according to the health department.
Residents who capture a dead, sick or injured bat can have it tested for rabies. For more information, call 608-757-5440 or go to the county health department’s website, co.rock.wi.us/departments /public-health.
