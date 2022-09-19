01STOCK_COURTHOUSE_ROCKCOUNTY2
Anthony Wahl

A bat from Rock County tested positive for rabies at the state hygiene lab, the Rock County Public Health Department said Monday.

Finding a rabid bat in the county is not uncommon but serves as a reminder that the disease, which affects the nervous systems of humans and other mammals and can lead to death, is present in local wildlife, according to a health department news release.

